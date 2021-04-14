Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Case for Investing in Artisanal Mining in Africa

5 hours ago 1 min read

Over the last few decades, African governments have removed restrictions on and privatised their mining industries, attracting significant foreign direct investment. As a result, the continent’s mining industry has become dominated by transnational corporations such as Glencore, AngloAmerican and Barrick Gold. Alongside these corporate giants, operating largely beyond the formal reach and control of African governments, sits the artisanal and small-scale mining sector. Roughly one quarter of the global gold, tin and tantalum supply is produced by artisanal and small-scale miners. In 2019, there were an estimated 10 million people working in the sector across sub-Saharan Africa. Artisanal mining is the most important source of livelihood after agriculture in South Kivu. Nevertheless, transnational corporations have hoovered up the most valuable and strategically important deposits, forcing artisanal miners to more marginal and less productive areas.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Promoting Environmentally Sound and More Profitable Methods of Farming in Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Why Twitter Chose Ghana as its Base in Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Cairo Holds Suez Container for Ransom

5 hours ago
1 min read

Burkinabe Former President Charged with the Murder of his Friend and the Country’s Liberator

5 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Vaccine Rollout On Ice after J&J Finding

5 hours ago
1 min read

Fela’s Nomination for a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Spot Sparks Debate about his Legacy

1 day ago
1 min read

Eid Will be Under Lockdown for Many Muslims Across Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

The Evolution of Vodacom

1 day ago
1 min read

Harare Looks to Tobacco to Get Out of Economic Slump

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Case for Investing in Artisanal Mining in Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Promoting Environmentally Sound and More Profitable Methods of Farming in Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Why Twitter Chose Ghana as its Base in Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Cairo Holds Suez Container for Ransom

5 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: