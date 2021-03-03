The Challenge of Conservation in Africa in the 21st Century

For communities living on the front lines of wildlife habitats, the reality of sharing space with animals can be harsh – especially the cost of living alongside often contested protected areas, national parks and nature reserves. It is hard for environmentalists to admit, but many conventional conservation methods are failing. Entire ecosystems are being lost to industrial and economic expansion, pushing wildlife into ever-smaller spaces, where they compete with local communities who are already marginalised. That is why we hear so much about the human-elephant conflict.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

