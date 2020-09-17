Thu. Sep 17th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Cost Of South Sudan’s Independence

South Sudan Oil

Image Source: South Sudan Ministry of Petroleum

2 hours ago 3 min read

Share it!

South Sudan’s northern neighbour has itself signed a peace deal aimed at ending 17 years of armed conflict. The talks between Sudan and the main rebel alliance were hosted and mediated by the Juba administration. Many are hoping this is a new beginning for Sudan. Signed at the end of August after months of negotiations, the deal between the Transitional Government in Khartoum and the rebels seeks to end violence in the troubled regions of Darfur, South Kordofan and the Blue Nile.

A final peace deal is expected to be signed on 2 October 2020. 

South Sudan’s role in the peace deal demonstrates how the relationship with Sudan has matured and is today very different from what it was like in July 2011, when Juba gained independence from Sudan. Following the establishment of the new state, there were various border disputes and hostilities around economic competition, there was historical acrimony and distrust among ethnic groups, and political disputes over access to, and control of, land. A turning point in the relationship came when Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir was ousted as president in April 2019. There has since been a marked improvement in bilateral relations.

But South Sudan continues to literally pay for its independence. In 2011, the country signed an agreement with Sudan to compensate the country for its former oil reserves which now form part of South Sudan. Included in the deal is the Transitional Financial Assistance (TFA) which is a US$3 billion non-commercial tariff. The TFA is being repaid at a level of US$15 per barrel and is set to be fully paid off in 2021.

South Sudan Oil
Image Source: South Sudan Ministry of Petroleum


South Sudan is also paying its northern neighbour a processing fee of US$1.60, a transit fee of US$1.00 and a transportation fee of US$8.40 for Nile Blend and US$6.50 for Dar Blend per barrel. The country pays these commercial fees as its oil is transported to refineries and for export through Sudan. Because of a shortage of funds, payment currently takes the form of oil deliveries to an oil refinery and a power plant in Sudan, at a rate of approximately 28,000 barrels per day.


These set costs of US$26.00 for Nile Blend and US$24.10 for Dar Blend per barrel, together will an estimated cost of production of US$11 per barrel, means South Sudan needs to sell its oil for at least US$37 just to cover costs. It’s been a struggle for the country, as Hon. Eng. Awow Daniel Chuang, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum explains, “We are running short and sometimes are unable to even pay salaries because we don’t have enough funds. We will be able to breathe again once the TFA is fully paid up. Even during difficult times, South Sudan has never failed to pay our northern neighbours.”

South Sudan is eagerly looking forward to the day in 2021 when the final TFA payment is made. It will then have been ten years paying off a US$3 billion debt – in reality, a small price to pay for independence. 

Tags:

More Articles

4 min read

On International Day Of Democracy, The ‘Democratic Experiment’ In Jeopardy

7 hours ago
4 min read

The Influential Role Of Policy & Regulatory Frameworks In Driving Youth Entrepreneurship In Africa

8 hours ago
5 min read

Youth Activist-led Social Enterprise Inspires Next Generation Of Female Leaders

1 day ago
2 min read

Djibouti Announces The Official Launch Of The Djibouti Sovereign Fund

1 day ago
2 min read

Mauritius Becomes Even More Attractive For Investors And Expats

1 day ago
2 min read

Euromoney Learning Announced Today Its Collaboration With Finance Unlocked

1 day ago
5 min read

Reshaping Realities: Africa’s Post-Pandemic Recovery Is Likely To Be Prolonged And Uneven, But Could Also Be Transformative

1 day ago
4 min read

Will Africa Survive Or Thrive Tech Disruption?

1 day ago
2 min read

British-Nigerian Ex City Trader Andrew Osayemi Writes Book To Help Graduates Get Jobs In Post-pandemic Climate

1 day ago

You may have missed

3 min read

The Cost Of South Sudan’s Independence

2 hours ago
5 min read

Latest Ruling By Swiss Supreme Court Highlights The Hurdles Some African Women Face In International Sports

3 hours ago
4 min read

African Cities To Visit This Spring Season!

6 hours ago
4 min read

On International Day Of Democracy, The ‘Democratic Experiment’ In Jeopardy

7 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today