The Different Voices of Tunisia’s Protests

Tunisia is hardly a stranger to protest. From the mass demonstrations that toppled autocrat, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 to the present, mass unrest has become a near annual fixture of Tunisian street life. This year has been little different. Faced with a rising tide of social movements calling for economic development, jobs and an end to the financial stagnation that has dogged the country for over a decade, the government announced a strategic four day coronavirus lockdown, which would coincidentally fall over the ten year anniversary of the revolution. If the strategy was intended to calm the mood, it backfired.
SOURCE: THE INDEPENDENT
