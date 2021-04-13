Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Evolution of Vodacom

3 hours ago 1 min read

The South African communications company’s partnership with Alipay, part of China’s Alibaba group, to create a super app that will provide multiple financial services. Integrating with its VodaPay app, Vodacom says the new service will let users pay utility bills and transfer money, as well as connecting them with online merchants and suppliers. Vodacom has experience with mobile money products, and operates Kenyan platform M-Pesa in several African countries, but the new app will offer a raft of new services, as well as lifestyle features such as ride hailing and music streaming.

SOURCE: CNN

More Articles

1 min read

Harare Looks to Tobacco to Get Out of Economic Slump

3 hours ago
1 min read

It’s a Waiting Game after a Tense Poll in Benin

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Doyen of Afrofuturistic Design

3 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya is Now the Most Attractive Destination for Japanese Firms

3 hours ago
1 min read

Kinshasa is Now Fully Under Tshisekedi’s Control

3 hours ago
1 min read

Twitter Makes Its Footprint on the Continent

3 hours ago
1 min read

An Early Warning System to Stay Ahead of Africa’s Meningitis Problem

3 hours ago
1 min read

Getting Locals to Travel like Tourists in South Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Island Hopping in Lamu

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Evolution of Vodacom

3 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Looks to Tobacco to Get Out of Economic Slump

3 hours ago
1 min read

It’s a Waiting Game after a Tense Poll in Benin

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Doyen of Afrofuturistic Design

3 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: