The First AfDB Grant Exclusively Targeting Women and Girls

1 min ago 1 min read

The African Development Bank has approved a grant of $11.26 million to the Government of Chad to finance the Girls’ Education and Women’s Literacy Project. The Project aims to help improve access to quality secondary education in a safe and healthy school environment for 5,000 girls as well as train 2,200 teachers and administrative officials. It is also expected to provide literacy programs to more than 7,500 women in Chad’s Hadjer Lamis, Ouaddaï and N’Djaména regions, The Bank-funded project has a component to raise awareness among target-area residents about reducing incidence of gender-based violence, as well as on the importance of girls’ schooling to reduce early marriage and pregnancy. The Girls’ Education and Women’s Literacy Project is integrated into the Government of Chad’s Interim Education Plan which is working to upgrade the nation’s education system and strengthen human capital –education, health and well-being of children and youth today who will become Chad’s working population of tomorrow.

SOURCE: RELIEF WEB

