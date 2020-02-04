The First Casualties of Nigeria’s Motorcycle Ban

Lagos-based motorcycle-hailing startup, Gokada, has laid off most of its workforce. Launched in January 2018, the startup was founded by Fahim Saleh to solve Nigeria’s largest city’s traffic problems. Since then, Gokada has gone on to raise a total of $5.6 million from two rounds and claims to have completed more than a million rides. Just a week ago, on January 27, the Lagos state government announced the ban of all forms of motorcycles and tricycles in major parts of Lagos. Motorcycle-hailing startups like Gokada and MAX Okada were not exempt. This caused the startups to engage in a protest against the new regulation. Also, Saleh released a video addressing the ban, so it comes as a surprise if the green-branded motorcycle-hailing service has taken this course of action.

SOURCE: TECHPOINT