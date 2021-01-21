Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The First Migrant Tragedy of the Year

2 mins ago 1 min read

At least 43 migrants and refugees have been killed in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya, the first tragic event of 2021 in the Central Mediterranean where more than 17,000 have drowned since 2014. In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the IOM and UNHCR said the boat sailed from the city of Zawiya in the early hours of Tuesday and reportedly sank due to bad weather just a few hours later. The statement added that 10 survivors – mainly from Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Ghana and The Gambia – were brought back to land by Libyan authorities. Libya acts as a major gateway for African migrants and refugees hoping to reach Europe. The conflict in the country drives the people to the sea. The Central Mediterranean route is described by the UNHCR as the most dangerous migration route in the world – one in six people who depart the shores of North Africa dies. Human smugglers based in Libya launch vessels, many of them flimsy rubber dinghies or rickety fishing boats, crowded with migrants who hope to reach European shores to seek asylum.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

Ethiopia’s Epiphany Takes a Political Turn

1 day ago
1 min read

Who Should Be Getting VC in Africa?

1 day ago
1 min read

Tunisia Saw another Night of Anti-government Protests

1 day ago
1 min read

South African Doctor Who Tried to Wipe Out Black People Still Practising

1 day ago
1 min read

A Dire Situation for West Darfur

1 day ago
1 min read

How Europe can Mend Relations with Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

Money Transfers Bailed Kenya Out of the Pandemic Storm

1 day ago
1 min read

When Will Africa Make its Own Vaccine?

1 day ago
1 min read

These Infrastructure Megaprojects are Reshaping Africa

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The First Migrant Tragedy of the Year

2 mins ago
3 min read

The Beaches May Be Closed, But Cape Town Is Very Much Open

11 hours ago
4 min read

Finding The Right Financing For Your Business

11 hours ago
4 min read

The Role Of Technology In Unlocking Trade Value In East Africa

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: