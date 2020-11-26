Africa.com

The First Woman to Wear a Hijab on the Runway Quits the Catwalk

3 mins ago 1 min read

Halima Aden has announced she is quitting fashion shows because she has been forced to compromise on her Islamic beliefs and values. Aden, who has starred in campaigns for Fenty Beauty and walked for Kanye West’s Yeezy, posted a series of images on Instagram Stories showing instances where she had done things she wasn’t comfortable with, including draping jeans over her head in place of a headscarf for a campaign with American Eagle, which she said had made her lose sense of ‘the real Halima.’ Aden, who is signed to IMG models and made her debut at New York Fashion Week age 19, said that the pandemic had given her time to reflect on her values and that her mother had helped her reevaluate what was most important. Lots of famous faces have already showed their support, including Gigi Hadid and Rihanna. 

