Sat. Jul 18th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Gambia’s Pleasant Subtropical Climate

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

As the smallest country on the African mainland, the West African country enjoys warm temperatures, which are cooler on its tourist-filled coast. The low-lying nature of the country, which runs along the Gambia River, also means there is little or no altitudinal variation. But there is a difference in temperature, and especially humidity, between the Atlantic coast in the west and places further upriver: inland sites are noticeably hotter and more humid, especially from March to June. Hence the vast majority of the holiday resorts are situated along the 50-mile coastline, where pleasantly warm winds also offer some relief from the heat.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

The Best Vineyard in Africa

3 seconds ago
1 min read

A Virtual Tour of Cape Town without Tourists

7 mins ago
1 min read

Travel Update from Kenya

4 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Best Vineyard in Africa

4 seconds ago
1 min read

The Gambia’s Pleasant Subtropical Climate

4 mins ago
1 min read

A Virtual Tour of Cape Town without Tourists

7 mins ago
1 min read

Travel Update from Kenya

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today