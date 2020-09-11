Fri. Sep 11th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Hand-me-downs Causing Blackouts across Africa

10 seconds ago 1 min read

Share it!

As African incomes rise and the number of hotter days from climate change increases, demand is exploding for air conditioners around the continent. In Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, more than 500,000 air conditioning units are bought each year and the number is increasing by 4 to 5 percent annually, according to a recent report. But that demand comes at a price: the plethora of energy-sapping — but inexpensive — air conditioners that are stressing already overburdened electricity grids. Now, some African countries are trying to tamp down on energy-guzzling cooling. Ghana is successfully enforcing a ban on imports of used cooling appliances, including air conditioners. Rwanda approved a similar ban, along with Africa’s toughest-ever energy performance standards for new cooling appliances, both of which are set to come into effect next year. A half-dozen other countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, have minimum performance standards for new air conditioners and refrigerators.

SOURCE: YALE ENVIRONMENT

More Articles

1 min read

Africa’s Acquisitions Environment Booms Despite Pandemic

3 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Informal Workers Call for Formal Recognition

6 mins ago
1 min read

The First South African Nature Documentary to Air as a Netflix Original

1 day ago
1 min read

Curbing a Locust Invasion in East Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

Fire and Humans have a Long History in African Savannas

1 day ago
1 min read

Young Entrepreneur Fills Medical Supply Gap In Rural Africa

1 day ago
2 min read

Weah’s Call to Action to Protect Young Girls

1 day ago
1 min read

The Solar Powered Fridge Giving African Small Businesses Relief

1 day ago
1 min read

Will the Next Leader of the WTO be African?

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Hand-me-downs Causing Blackouts across Africa

11 seconds ago
1 min read

Africa’s Acquisitions Environment Booms Despite Pandemic

3 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Informal Workers Call for Formal Recognition

6 mins ago
4 min read

A New Player To AIot Game: TECNO Debuts AIot Strategy With Smart Audio And Smart Wearables New Launches

8 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today