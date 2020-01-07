Thu. Jan 9th, 2020

The Horn of Africa Celebrates Christmas

Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed has wished all Orthodox Christians in the country a ‘Merry Christmas’, urging them to celebrate the day by ‘eliminating separation and divisions’. Ethiopia follows the Julian calendar and celebrates Christmas on January 7th, while the rest of the world, who follows the Gregorian calendar, celebrates on 25th of December. Several other countries including Egypt, Eritrea, Sudan and across the world celebrate the Orthodox Christmas, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS


