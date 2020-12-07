Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Irish Generation Looking for their African Roots

13 hours ago 1 min read

In the middle of the last century, thousands of students from African countries were studying at Irish universities. In the 1960s, the Irish government ran schemes supporting them in learning skills that would help them build up their own newly independent states. Most enrolled in Trinity College, University College Dublin, and the Royal College of Surgeons, studying subjects like medicine, law, and government administration. By 1962, at least 1,100 students – or one tenth of Ireland’s student population – were African, from countries like Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa, where there were strong links with Irish missionaries.  Some had children outside marriage, who were then placed in one of Ireland’s notorious mother and baby homes. Today these children, now adults, are searching for their families.  Many of the children from these relationships spent their early lives in mother-and-baby homes and were placed for adoption. Irish adoptions at the time were carried out under a closed system – where there is no contact or sharing of information between the adopted child and the natural parents. To this day, adopted people do not have a statutory right to their early life files.

SOURCE: BBC

More Articles

1 min read

Saving Senegal’s Forest and Empowering Women at the Same Time

13 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Largest Mammal Migration is Under Threat

13 hours ago
1 min read

The DRC’s Political Marriage Crumbles

13 hours ago
1 min read

Prepare to Spend a Month in Mauritius

3 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Welcomes Travellers

3 days ago
1 min read

Popular African Island Opens its Tourism

3 days ago
1 min read

The Best Photos from the Lonely Planet’s Photographer

3 days ago
1 min read

A Space for African and Portuguese Food and Live Music

3 days ago
1 min read

The Bedrock of Afrobeats

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Saving Senegal’s Forest and Empowering Women at the Same Time

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Irish Generation Looking for their African Roots

13 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Largest Mammal Migration is Under Threat

13 hours ago
1 min read

The DRC’s Political Marriage Crumbles

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: