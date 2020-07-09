Africa.com

The Land of the Pharaohs is Open

1 min ago 1 min read

Egypt reopened its famed Giza pyramids to the public after a three-month closure. The reopening marked the restart of a vital tourism industry battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of excited tourists snapped selfies as they wandered around Egypt’s most iconic ancient site. The pyramids were the country’s first tourist attraction to reopen, along with the Egyptian Museum next to Cairo’s Tahrir Square, ground zero of the 2011 revolution. Director-General of the Giza Plateau, Ashraf Mohi Al-Din spoke about the reopening: “We are announcing the reopening of the archaeological site of Giza to visitors as of today. We have received about a hundred people, of course following the procedures laid down by the Ministry of Health.”

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

