Wed. Sep 9th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Latest Challenge to the Administration of Ethiopia’s Abiy

10 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

People have begun voting in a local election in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, defying the federal government and increasing political tensions in Africa’s second-most populous country. Tigray officials holding polls on Wednesday for the 190-seat regional parliament have warned that any intervention by the federal government would amount to a “declaration of war”. They have objected to the postponement of the national and regional elections, originally scheduled for August, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the extension of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s time in office. Ethiopia’s upper house of parliament, which mediates constitutional disputes, ruled on Saturday that the polls for regional parliaments and other positions were unconstitutional. Tigray has dominated Ethiopian politics since the region’s governing party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), led an armed struggle to remove the communist Derg government in 1991. Leaders from the ethnic group, which makes up only 6 percent of Ethiopia’s 110 million population, went on to dominate Ethiopia’s politics for nearly 30 years. But that ended after anti-government protests swept Abiy to power in 2018.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

Living on the Streets During a Pandemic

10 seconds ago
1 min read

South African Female Athlete Loses Battle to Compete

3 mins ago
1 min read

Building Green Spaces Forms Part of Dakar’s Property Development

5 mins ago
1 min read

Traffic Diversion at Annual Wildebeest Migration

7 mins ago
1 min read

After Years of Going it Alone, Hargeisa and Taipei Join Forces

13 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Performance in Human Capital is Dismal

15 mins ago
1 min read

How Some African Couples are Tying the Knot during the Pandemic

24 hours ago
1 min read

Only a Quarter of Africa’s Trade Finance Needs are Being Met

24 hours ago
1 min read

Will this be the Midas Touch for Ghana?

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Living on the Streets During a Pandemic

11 seconds ago
1 min read

South African Female Athlete Loses Battle to Compete

3 mins ago
1 min read

Building Green Spaces Forms Part of Dakar’s Property Development

5 mins ago
1 min read

Traffic Diversion at Annual Wildebeest Migration

7 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today