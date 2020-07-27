The Latest Nigerian Wedding Trends That Are Sweeping the Nation

Share it!

A wedding is a true celebration of love and happiness and this is something that is shared with family and friends. The trends and fashions in celebrating your big day change every year though—and particularly in Nigeria where weddings can be extremely glitzy and glamorous affairs. Often, the wedding trends that start in Nigeria spread across the world, as couples take inspiration from the amazing and personal ceremonies that are covered online and in magazines. All the little details can make your big day truly memorable—a party that you will never forget.

Engagement ceremonies to match the wedding

It is well known that Nigerians love to party, so why only celebrate the wedding? Many couples are also choosing to have an engagement ceremony where they get a chance to showcase the all important engagement ring and some fabulous outfits. The engagement ceremony is traditionally hosted by the bride’s family and gives the groom the chance to publicly declare his love. Alongside the groomsmen, he will officially ask both of the families for his true love’s hand in marriage. It is important to do this with a beautiful engagement ring. A diamond solitaire is the classic choice for an engagement ring, it should be a statement piece that the bride will treasure forever. At the engagement ceremony, the groom will present to his bride-to-be a range of gifts to choose from, but ultimately she will select The Bible, which has the engagement ring hidden inside. After this, it’s all about the food and the music!

Bringing nature into the wedding ceremony

Nigeria has some outstanding places for scenic, destination weddings. From the Obudu Mountain Resort to Yankari National Park. The great outdoors makes for some truly amazing wedding photos that would certainly rival the marriage of Banky W and Adesua Etomi. This year, the trend is to not get married in a small hall or registry office, but to hold your wedding outside in a natural environment. It will allow you to invite as few or as many guests as you wish, without the limitations of space. Even if you are holding a celebration party after your ceremony, a series of outdoor marquees are on trend, giving your wedding a spacious and open feeling.

Alternative wedding bouquets

Wedding stylists are always thinking outside the box when it comes to re-imagining classic accessories. This year there has been a trend in Nigeria for alternatives to the traditional hand-tied bouquet, particularly if they are easier to hold. Floral hoops have been extremely popular, beautifully decorated to suit your colour scheme. Elaborate bridal hand fans have also been a key feature in bridal accessories, instead of a bouquet. Rather than simple paper fans though, brides are carrying statement fans made of peacock feathers or tropical bird feathers.

Nigerians have always been trend-setters when it comes to weddings and party celebrations. The new fashions and trends for brides and grooms this year have quickly swept the nation.