The Launch of the Africa Startup Initiative Program Accelerator

11 hours ago 1 min read

The goal for ASIP is to discover Africa’s most talented entrepreneurs operating in the fields related to telecom and technology, and help them create successful companies at scale. The partnership with Startupbootcamp AfriTech will provide early stage startups across the continent with access to the leading accelerator in Africa. The SBC model maximises Corporate Startup Collaboration (CSC) and the ASIP Accelerator is now actively seeking a select group of leading corporate innovators to join the consortium. Key industry verticals will include FinTech, InsureTech, AgriTech, eCommerce, Digital Health, and CleanTech, and these will be refined based on the focus of the corporate partners. Telecel, as the anchor partner, will provide the participating startups with access to markets through their mobile services across the continent. New corporate partners that join the consortium as Founding Partners would provide further benefits to startups through deep industry expertise, dominance in vertical markets, executive mentors, commercial contracts, and more. Corporates who join as Founding Partners will reap significant benefits through access to the most disruptive startups on the African continent.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

