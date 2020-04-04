Africa.com

The Magic of Winter in this Region is South Africa’s Best-kept Secret

4 mins ago 1 min read

Travelling to the Cape Winelands in the middle of April makes one appreciate the cool, rain-lashed months of Cape Town’s low season, which runs from June to August. Bundling up in ponchos and scarves and staying cozy near a crackling fire is what you’ll find many Capetonians doing at retreats like stalwarts Babylonstoren with its beautiful produce gardens, and Leeu Estates where guests can enjoy a goblet of Pinot Gris as they chat with legendary winemakers Andrea and Chris Mullineux. The air is crisp and clean, and the smell of the fynbos shrubs is strong; sipping coffee on the terrace at Leeu and watching the morning mist rolling over the vines is an only-in-the-low-season experience. The sharp winter sun gives the white Cape Dutch buildings an almost golden hue never seen in the summer. The vineyards themselves are all open, and you’ll have greater access to wine blending at Grande Provence; you can reach it via the charming hop-on/hop-off Franschhoek Wine Tram.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

