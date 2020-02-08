The Most Beautiful Object in South Africa

It’s time again for Design Indaba’s annual awards for the best in South African design. Take a look at the lead contenders for most beautiful object in SA and cast your vote. This special design by Chommies, Cape Town-based designers and makers of stylish handcrafted pet accessories, originated as a brand extension to display their products. It is a life-sized figurine of a wire-haired fox terrier crafted in raffia by Chommies, in partnership with a local maker.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA