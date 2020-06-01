The Nedbank IMC Conference 2020 Goes Virtual

Share it!

It has been decided that the formerly sold-out Nedbank IMC 2020 will go virtual on 24 July. The conference was originally due to take place on 19 March but, due to the lockdown, had to be postponed. This will be a first of its kind virtual marketing conference in South Africa.

“Thought leadership is needed now more than ever,” says Dale Hefer, IMC CEO. “Business is looking to marketing to guide the way and never has marketing had a better opportunity to prove its worth at the Boardroom Table,” she adds.

The updated conference theme is “Marketing works. More than ever. Work it” and will be screened live from a virtual studio. International keynote speaker, Fernando Machado, the Global CMO of Burger King, will be joining from Miami. Patrick Collister, author, speaker and advertising guru, will be joining from London. “This is no death by conference call. Our virtual studio is fantastic, and we really want our delegates to feel as though they are right there with us,” says Hefer.

As the conference will now be online, the ticket price will be reduced. Nthabiseng Matshekga, Executive Head of Group Marketing at Nedbank says, “As we will not be able to host our guests in person, we feel it is the right thing to do to discount tickets and refund the difference.” At the time the conference became sold out, tickets cost R5000 excluding VAT. The new price is R2950 excluding VAT.

“The good news is that there is now lots of room for more people to join us online,” says Hefer. “Our Ted Talk format with 18 top thought leaders presenting in one day remains in place,” she says.

To book your spot at the July virtual conference go to www.imcconference.com

