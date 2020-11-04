Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Next Few Weeks Will Be Tense in Ethiopia

2 mins ago 1 min read

Ethiopia’s government has declared a state of emergency in the northern Tigray region after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accused the opposition-led local government of attacking federal troops and trying to “loot” military assets. “Our defence forces … have been ordered to carry out their mission to save the country. The final point of the red line has been crossed. Force is being used as the last measure to save the people and the country,” Abiy said in a social media post. Military operations in the region have commenced, Abiy’s spokeswoman Billene Seyoum told the Reuters news agency on Wednesday, without giving further details. In September, Tigray held regional elections in defiance of the federal government, which called the vote “illegal”. The row has escalated in recent days with both sides accusing each other of plotting a military conflict. Tigrayans had ruled Ethiopian politics since armed fighters removed a Marxist dictator in 1991, but their influence has waned under Abiy. Last year, the TPLF quit his ruling coalition. Since Abiy came to power in 2018, many senior Tigrayan officials have been detained, fired or sidelined in what the federal government describes as a crackdown on corruption. But Tigrayans say the moves are intended to suppress dissent. Tigray’s population makes up six percent of Ethiopia’s 109 million people.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

Kenyan Salon Offers Wigs to Cancer Patients

1 day ago
1 min read

How Africa Eradicated Polio

1 day ago
2 min read

Supporting African Agri-tech and Food-tech Start-ups to Improve their Investment Readiness

1 day ago
1 min read

Prominent Journalist Rearrested in Zimbabwe

1 day ago
1 min read

Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam Provides Silver Lining for Sudan

1 day ago
1 min read

Book Creative Professionals in Africa with the Click of a Button

1 day ago
1 min read

Relations between Ethiopia’s Ethnic Groups are Fraying

1 day ago
1 min read

Tunisian Entrepreneur Provides a Cost Effective Solution for Amputees

1 day ago
1 min read

An Energised Search for Others Accused of Playing a Role in Rwanda’s Genocide

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Next Few Weeks Will Be Tense in Ethiopia

2 mins ago
3 min read

Covid-19 Has Added Impetus To Africa’s Sustainable Finance Market – Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala

1 hour ago
8 min read

Game-Changers: How Africa is Transitioning into Financial Technology

11 hours ago
5 min read

10 Best Dishes From the African Mediterranean

11 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: