The Painkiller Addiction Spreading in West Africa

13 hours ago 1 min read

Tramadol is known as the poor man’s cocaine. Deutsche Welle travelled to Liberia and Ivory Coast, where we meet a drug dealer, a user and a doctor who tell  them why more and more young people are taking the painkiller and are struggling with addiction.

SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE

