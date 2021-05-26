Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Political Crisis in Mali Deepens

4 hours ago 1 min read

UN chief António Guterres has demanded the immediate release of Mali’s President Bah Ndaw and PM Moctar Ouane, who have been detained by soldiers. They were driven by soldiers to a military camp near the capital, Bamako. The two men have been leading an interim government which took power after a military coup last August. They were detained just hours after a government reshuffle in which two army officers who took part in the coup were replaced. Late on Monday, Mr Ouane told AFP in a phone call that soldiers “came to get him”. The news agency said the line was then cut. Defence Minister Souleymane Doucouré has also reportedly been detained. The African Union, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), the EU and the US have also condemned the arrests, saying Mali’s top politicians must be released without any preconditions.

SOURCE: REUTERS

More Articles

1 min read

Connecting Professional Africans Together

4 hours ago
1 min read

Introspection Can Solve Zimbabwe’s Electricity Woes

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Tragedy Burkina Faso Doesn’t Want the World to See

4 hours ago
1 min read

Intensifying Calls to Release Jailed Ghanaian Activists

4 hours ago
1 min read

The First Kenyan Firm to Make its Debut at the Venice Architecture Biennale

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerians on Twitter Criticise British Clothing Firm for Trademarking the Word “Yoruba”

4 hours ago
1 min read

Helping Children Debrief after Witnessing Conflict

4 hours ago
1 min read

Tragic Images Emerge from Migrant Crisis

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Situation Remains Tense for Areas around DRC Volcano

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here