Fri. Sep 18th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Potential of Africa’s Property Rights Remains Largely Unrealised

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Perhaps 90% of rural land in Africa is not formally documented. Just 4% of African countries have mapped and titled the private land in their capital cities. Well-meaning reformers have often neglected the myriad other factors affecting whether titles are useful or not, such as custom, other laws and the capacity of the state to enforce people’s legal property rights. They have also underestimated the ability of vested interests, such as traditional leaders and urban elites, to obstruct reform. Poor administration compounds the problem. On average in Africa it takes 59 days to register a property. Transferring deeds costs 9% of the property’s value, more than twice the share in the oecd, a club of mostly rich countries. Land surveyors are scarce and monopolistic. In reality the potential of new laws, like that of titling efforts, has been undermined by vested interests. Control of land rights is so lucrative that Africa’s ruling parties and traditional authorities are reluctant to let it go. State landlordism is an urban problem, too, especially as cities have grown to encompass erstwhile farmland. A report published in 2019 by enact, a research group funded by the EU, suggested that drug-traffickers are small fry compared with criminal landlords. “Land allocation, real estate and property development”, it wrote, “may be the largest type of organised criminal activity in Africa”.

SOURCE: THE ECONOMIST

More Articles

1 min read

Ivorian City Gets Pop of Art

24 hours ago
1 min read

Vote on a New Constitution in Algeria Marks a Turning Point

24 hours ago
1 min read

What Airlines Need to Do to Recover

24 hours ago
1 min read

How Museums can Influence Africa’s Research Agenda

24 hours ago
1 min read

Bizarre Prison Escape Rocks Kampala

24 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Hottest Football Club Makes a Bold Move

1 day ago
1 min read

Revolutionising the Kenyan Working Space

1 day ago
1 min read

Millions of People in Sudan are Facing Economic Hardship

1 day ago
1 min read

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Potential of Africa’s Property Rights Remains Largely Unrealised

5 mins ago
2 min read

Mercer’s First Ever Survey Into Gender Parity In The Workplace For Africa

6 hours ago
3 min read

Infinix Partners With Sally Karagon A Renowned Fashion Icon On Zero 8 Launch In The Kenyan Market

7 hours ago
2 min read

Pan-African Leaders, Advocates To Converge For ‘Women And Youth In Governance And Politics’

9 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today