The Republic of Chad Strives for an 8% Yearly Growth Rate by 2030

This is the objective of the Master Plan for Industrialization and Economic Diversification, set up by Ndjamena. It aims to develop the national economy by exploiting key sectors such as energy, mining and digital technology. The first phase of this program which extends until 2022 costs over 985 billion US dollars. The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the Chadian government have worked jointly on this economic and development project. He explains the reasons for the establishment of this plan, its operation and the impact of the current Covid-19 pandemic on its implementation.

