The Return of an Important Artifact “to its Original Homeland of Libya”

An ancient statue, believed to be looted from Libya during the civil war, has been returned to the country’s authorities. The 2nd century BC figure, some 2,200 years old, was seized at London Heathrow airport several years ago, after being illicitly imported. When discovered, the surface of the marble statue was fresh, suggesting it had only recently been dug up and exported from Libya, said the museum, further supporting theories that it was illegally excavated from the archaeological site of Cyrene during the civil war in 2011 or soon after. According to the museum this type of statue is relatively easy to identify as its manufacture was restricted to workshops in Cyrenaica, ancient Libya. Cyrenaica was settled by the Greeks in the 7th century BC.

SOURCE: CNN