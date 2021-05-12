Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Return of an Important Artifact “to its Original Homeland of Libya”

7 mins ago 1 min read

An ancient statue, believed to be looted from Libya during the civil war, has been returned to the country’s authorities. The 2nd century BC figure, some 2,200 years old, was seized at London Heathrow airport several years ago, after being illicitly imported. When discovered, the surface of the marble statue was fresh, suggesting it had only recently been dug up and exported from Libya, said the museum, further supporting theories that it was illegally excavated from the archaeological site of Cyrene during the civil war in 2011 or soon after. According to the museum this type of statue is relatively easy to identify as its manufacture was restricted to workshops in Cyrenaica, ancient Libya. Cyrenaica was settled by the Greeks in the 7th century BC.

SOURCE: CNN

More Articles

1 min read

Sub-Saharan Africa is Missing Progressive Early Childhood Development Strategies

2 mins ago
1 min read

Struggling to Keep the Lights on in Abidjan

6 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya Suspends Flights to Somalia

9 mins ago
1 min read

Where is Uganda’s Famous Environmental Activist Now?

11 mins ago
1 min read

A Social Networking Tool for Africans Studying Overseas

13 mins ago
1 min read

Burundi’s List of Olympic Games is Constantly Growing

2 days ago
1 min read

The History Behind Nairobi’s Informal Settlements

2 days ago
1 min read

Saving a Very Rare Zebra

2 days ago
1 min read

Khartoum’s Healthcare Systems in Critical Condition

2 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here