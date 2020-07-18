Sat. Jul 18th, 2020

The Rise of Stan Culture in Afrobeats

15 mins ago 1 min read

From Marlians to Wizkid FC, afrobeats fandoms are contributing to the globalization of the sound—even if some might consider them overly obsessive. When D’Banj crooned “Kokolets…1..2″ back in 2005, he started a movement that would galvanize into Koko Mansion, Koko water, and Koko garri—all extensions of his brand as an artist made possible by capitalizing on his loyal fanbase. Since the Kokolets, many Afrobeats artists have sought to give their fan bases identities in an attempt to solidify their legacy. There have been Korede Bello’s Belovers,”YBNL Gang” for fans of the rapper Olamide, Davido’s “HKN Gang,” Yemi Alade’s “Warriors,” Burna Boy’s “Outsiders” and most recently Naira Marley’s “Marlians.” These artists have fans who enjoy their work and enjoy stan wars, but do not necessarily consider the artist an extension of themselves, as is observed in stans.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

