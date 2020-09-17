Thu. Sep 17th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

FILE PHOTO: Somali Puntland forces uncover weapons seized in a boat on the shores of the Gulf of Aden in the city of Bosasso, Puntland region, Somalia September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Abdiqani Hassan

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Somali money transfer companies moved more than $3.7 million in cash between suspected weapons traffickers in recent years, including to a Yemeni under U.S. sanctions for alleged militant links, according to a report seen by Reuters. The findings by a Geneva-based research group, the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime, could further complicate attempts by Somali transfer companies to retain access to international banking services. Though they provide a lifeline to millions in the anarchic Horn of Africa nation, few banks will do business with them because of the risk of falling foul of international transparency and anti-money laundering regulations. Asked about the report, the Central Bank of Somalia, which regulates money transfer firms, said it was unaware of the transfers but would investigate and was in general making progress in countering terrorism financing.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy

14 mins ago
1 min read

This Moroccan Town has Preserved Jimi Hendrix’s Legacy

1 day ago
1 min read

Thundering Explosions Boom across Libyan Landscapes

1 day ago
1 min read

Ex Athletics Boss Jailed for Taking Doping Bribes

1 day ago
1 min read

Nairobi’s Medical Crisis

1 day ago
1 min read

A Year After Ethiopia and Eritrea Buried the Hatchet

1 day ago
1 min read

Two Entrepreneurs Fill Africa’s Gap in Enterprise Software

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Opens International Travel

1 day ago
1 min read

Corporate Activity In Africa – Has Covid-19 Opened Opportunities For Investors?

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

4 mins ago
1 min read

World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy

14 mins ago
3 min read

The Cost Of South Sudan’s Independence

8 hours ago
5 min read

Latest Ruling By Swiss Supreme Court Highlights The Hurdles Some African Women Face In International Sports

10 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today