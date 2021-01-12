Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The State of Egypt’s Hospital Supplies in Pandemic Fight

28 seconds ago 1 min read

Filming on his phone inside Egypt’s Hussainiya hospital, Ahmed Mamdouh pans around the ward to show beds occupied by motionless bodies. “All the people are dead,” he says. Mamdouh’s own relative had just died, for which he blames a lack of medical oxygen. In another video, a screaming woman at Zeftah hospital in Gharbiyeh governorate demands nurses help resuscitate a relative. In a third, a man in Damanhour, in the Nile delta, gasps for air, glassy-eyed as he holds an oxygen mask in his hand. “There is a lack of oxygen,” he says, extending an invitation for local health minister to come and witness the problem. “Join us, minister.” The footage has led to widespread concern in Egypt that there is a shortage of medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients as the country grapples with a rapid rise in infections and deaths. The government has denied any suggestion of a shortage, looking to reassure citizens during a pandemic that has been marked by a lack of accurate information – including about the level of vital supplies.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

Covid-19 Deals Heavy Blow in Lilongwe

4 mins ago
1 min read

Gorongosa National Park Steadily Recovering from the Ravages of Civil War

1 day ago
1 min read

The First AfDB Grant Exclusively Targeting Women and Girls

1 day ago
1 min read

Reversing the HIV Tide for Africa’s Mothers and Children

1 day ago
1 min read

Trial Begins Over Dodgy Deals in Guinea

1 day ago
1 min read

New Invitees for the France-Africa Summit

1 day ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Journalist Opts Out of Bail

1 day ago
1 min read

One of the First African Countries to Launch a Covid Vaccination Drive

1 day ago
1 min read

Cause for Concern as DRC’s Wildlife Guardians Killed

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The State of Egypt’s Hospital Supplies in Pandemic Fight

29 seconds ago
1 min read

Covid-19 Deals Heavy Blow in Lilongwe

4 mins ago
2 min read

Apple Music’s Latest Africa Rising Artist Is Afro-Pop Singer-Songwriter And Producer, Amaarae

9 hours ago
7 min read

Angolan Legal Reform Shows How Africa Can Use Oil And Gas

10 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: