Wed. Jul 15th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Story of What Happens When Two Cultures Collide

12 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

When he was orphaned at age four, Enock Bello was taken into a Chinese owned and run orphanage in Malawi. The difference between this orphanage and many others in Malawi is that the children are expected to learn Chinese, Buddhism, and martial arts. Essentially, they are being trained as young Chinese people even though they are Malawians. This conflict is the center of the narrative tension in the film, Buddha in Africa. The documentary takes us on a journey with Enock from childhood to the day it is time to go to college. Along the way, Enoch finds himself lost between two cultures with no real peace in either. His family is from Mangochi, Malawi, where the Yao people are from. The Yao are predominantly Muslim and their language is known as Chi-Yao. Most Malawians are Christians who speak Chi-Chewa. Enock is surrounded by Chi-Chewa speakers in the orphanage and learns Chi-Chewa but cannot speak Chi-Yao. This results from the inability to leave his orphanage and visit Mangochi, where his people are from, once a year for two weeks.

SOURCE: AFRICA IS A COUNTRY

More Articles

1 min read

Raising the Profile of Ghana’s Bookstores

17 mins ago
1 min read

The First Known Primary Glass Workshop in Sub-Saharan Africa

22 mins ago
1 min read

Rhodes’ Bust Bust

26 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Story of What Happens When Two Cultures Collide

12 mins ago
1 min read

Raising the Profile of Ghana’s Bookstores

17 mins ago
1 min read

The First Known Primary Glass Workshop in Sub-Saharan Africa

22 mins ago
1 min read

Rhodes’ Bust Bust

26 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today