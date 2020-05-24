The Threat Of Covid19 What Face Are African Youth Putting On Social Media

Share it!

By William Jackson, M.Ed.

Listening to the recent Webinars directed at women leadership on the African continent by women is vital to providing girls and women opportunities for safety, access to medical care, equitable educational access, integration of STEM, STEAM, STREAM to build the

continent of Africa to be a leadership role model for the world. The United States administration is many cases should be modeling what is going on in Africa.

Using the hashtag #VirtualConferenceAfrica listening to young ladies like Natasha Wang Mwansa of Lusaka, Zambia and her inspiring knowledge and seeing her energy is phenomenal. Thanks to Africa.com and the leadership of Teresa H. Clarke, Chair and CEO of Africa.com This session “Women are Providing to Be Great Leaders During COVID-19. Is the Pathway to Power? The global pandemic has affected billions of people around the planet. The majority of news agencies have been reporting

strategies similar to war-time to slow the progression of this deadly disease.

Africa has not been spared from this murderous event, and families, communities, cities and nations are self-isolating themselves in historic numbers. The development of digital technologies designed to allow for communication and connections are inspiring African youth in creating content that shares their feelings, ideas, creativity and innovation.

The increase in young African bloggers are building digital influencers that are sharing necessary skills of using tech to build new monetary streams of income to support their families. Digital platforms are allowing youth to communicate on platforms that offer chances to change behaviors, influence thinking and bring information to mobile devices that can

potentially save lives. The world is a global market place for intellectual sharing, African youth are learning that careers and growth are coming

from intellectual content development not through traditional lifestyles of agriculture and farming.

So much is based on intellectual design that even the US

government is monitoring content from Africa. Not allowing

Africans to travel to the US because of perceived security

issues that are false is making America look foolish.

African young people are building business relationships

that challenge the thinking, creativity and innovative

designs to build beyond what is seen to what can be

dreamed. As a parent and experiences as a Social Media

advocate, blogger and speaker I encourage youth to follow

their dreams and explore new opportunities to network,

collaborate, share and build.



Not to be afraid to learn and then apply that learning

in business and entrepreneurism. Not to be scared to

fail because failure builds courage, experience and drives

the desire to succeed.

The recent online webinars, “Leadership In Times of Crisis,

Crafting Strategy in the Face of Uncertainty” and “This Isn’t

the West – How Africa’s Informal Sector Reacts to COVID-19.”

Showing African youth and adults that success is there, they

have to work smarter for it.

African parents are the first role models, the first educators,

the first mentors and teachers for their children. So parents

need to remember if they are not teaching their children they

are putting them behind others that are teaching their children

to value of education, creativity and innovation.



African parents must consider “What Face Are African Youth

Putting on Social Media” and the consequences that will follow

both good and bad. Parents should be proactive as much as

possible and set realistic expectations for behaviors online,

have honest discussions with their children about the potential

hazards, dangers.



The Internet is a representation of life, there is good, bad, evil

and places where youth, teens and young adults should not go.

There are places of encouragement, collaboration, cooperation,

safety, building foundations for Professional Learning Networks

(PLN) and Professional Learning Communities (PLC) that provide

African youth a foundation with mentors and role models that

can be found on the recent webinars.



The future greatness of Africa has always been reliant on it’s

youth, teens and young adults to learn, grow and be engaged

in all processes to build Africa. To dream the dreams of

innovation, discovery, research, building communities of

prosperity and providing new streams of business, ecommerce,

building of progressive growth and Africa preparing for the future.

COVID19 may just be the push Africa needs for it to see greatness

in the future and global influences in multiple influences

around the world.



Natasha Wang Mwansa of Lusaka, Zambia has made reference

for African youth, teens and young adults to take advantage

of these times for growth to be the future leaders Africa

will need in the future. Education is the key and governments

must be willing to allow African youth to contribute and do

the necessary works to make societal improvements.

To follow the discussion: https://VirtualConferenceAfrica.com/

Twitter @wmjackson

Sponsor of African WordCamp, KidsCamp and EdCamp Conferences