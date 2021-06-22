The Wait Is Over! The King Of Afrobeats, D’Banj, Is Back With Fantastic New Single – “BANGA”

Nigerian superstar, D’Banj, is back on the music scene with a phenomenal new single, “BANGA”, showing once again why he is the king of Afrobeats. Together with a music video which is cinematic in scale, “BANGA” has the makings of a summer hit.
“BANGA” begins with D’Banj declaring, “Allow me to reintroduce myself”, over a reinvigorated Afro beat, which invites us to ask, “Did he ever leave?” Indeed, D’Banj’s absence from the music scene feels like a brief hiatus.
“Much of what I went through happened in the public eye, including the loss, and grieving of my son, to the welcoming of another baby and a private time for reflection,” said D’Banj, speaking of his time away from music.
His return to the studio is most welcome and this first offering shows an artist who is expressing his growth, experimenting, and innovating a sound he originally exported to the world. The production by TUC, on the mid-tempo track is slick. It includes a team up with Egypt 80, the iconic Fela Kuti’s band. They deliver a masterclass brass performance, captivating from start to finish. D’Banj’s vocals are polished and effortless, and the hook, “Banga!” is a declaration of both identity and to party.
“A lot has changed in the world including myself as an artist. “BANGA” is my way of reintroducing myself to the music scene and to show my evolution and growth. I’m so excited to connect with my fans old and new and to take them on a journey of new stories and sounds as I express myself,” said D’Banj of the new single and a forthcoming album.
The accompanying video to “BANGA” is a highpoint. It is directed by Clarence Peters and stars the very sexy Radio Goddess – Moet Abebe. The video positions Africa as the ultimate summer party destination. This is a trip to Africa, not some other international exotic location and D’Banj is pure class with his tongue in cheek lyrics, stylish fashion and indomitable swagger.
“BANGA” is evidence of a strong return to form for D’Banj and, it must be said, a contender for song of the year.
Thanks for reading and for your interest in Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between Africa.com’s editorial team and our partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in telling stories in an impactful way to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email editor@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.
More Articles
Bantwanas Release ”Backside” & A Remix By Re.You
Juliet Ariel Releases Amapiano-Inspired Remix Single “Wish You Were Here” Feat Soa Mattrix
Thespian & Vocalist Tobela M Releases New Uplifting Single “Hero”
Female Hip Hop Artist “N.Q” Releases Hit Anthem “Sexy Big Girl” For Full-Figured Women
I Feel It By Keanu Harker – Launch Events For New Single By South African Star Coming In June
WILLS Aka Wolfboi Unveils His Newest Project Titled “CRUISE”
Afro House Leaders Shimza, Darque And Sino Msolo Set To Release Anthemic Single Kethiwe
Feel The Beat With Dance Africa On Deezer
Twice As Nice For Elle B