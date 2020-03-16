Mon. Mar 16th, 2020

The Women Who Made it Out of Boko Haram Alive

As captives of Boko Haram, one of the deadliest terror groups on earth, women have been dispatched for the grimmest of missions: go blow up a mosque and everyone inside. Six young women wanted to get rid of their bombs without killing anyone, including themselves. One of them, Balaraba Mohammed, then a 19-year-old who had been blindfolded and kidnapped by Boko Haram a few months earlier, came up with a plan: They removed their headscarves and tied them into a long rope. Ms. Mohammed attached the bombs and gingerly lowered them into the well, praying it was filled with water.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

