Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

These Images Will Show You Life in the DRC in 2020

22 hours ago 1 min read

The 11th Carmignac photojournalism award is dedicated to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and to the human, social and ecological challenges it faces today. It has been awarded to photojournalist Finbarr O’Reilly. His reportage was due to start in January 2020, but because of the global coronavirus pandemic and gradual closing of international borders, the mission as originally planned was put on hold. O’Reilly and the Carmignac team came up with a new approach, creating Congo in Conversation – a collaborative online chronicle addressing the human, social and ecological challenges that DRC faces through close cooperation with Congolese journalists and photographers. Raissa Karama Rwizibuka examined environmental issues in Virunga national park, and fashion and self-confidence in a post-colonial context. Arlette Bashizi captured the realities of confinement in a country with unreliable electricity. Moses Sawasawa looked at politics and insecurity caused by the ongoing conflicts, along with Dieudonné Dirole. Ley Uwera photographed Ramadan under lockdown, and the challenges of living through a pandemic where access to water is severely limited. When the Black Lives Matter movement turned the world’s attention toward global anti-racism protests, Pamela Tulizo examined aspects of our collective post-colonial psychology, but also ideas about African women and beauty.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

The Lot of North Africa’s Political Cartoonists isn’t an Easy One

22 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Innovative Data Centers

22 hours ago
1 min read

House Hunting in Africa Made Easier

22 hours ago
1 min read

Life After al-Shabaab

22 hours ago
1 min read

The Thorn in Uganda’s Ruling and Opposition Parties’ Side

22 hours ago
1 min read

Fifa Bans Caf President

22 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Biggest Economy is in Recession for the First Time since 2016

22 hours ago
1 min read

A Scramble to Contain the Situation in Ethiopia

22 hours ago
1 min read

Mogadishu Braces itself for a Severe Weather Beating

22 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

AIMS And Portia Host The 18Th Gender Summit

25 mins ago
4 min read

Never Been To Vic Falls? Here’s Why It’s Your Perfect Summer Holiday Destination!

8 hours ago
3 min read

Imperial Invests In And Partners With Lori Systems To Expand Its Cutting-Edge E-logistics Technology Solutions Across Africa

9 hours ago
4 min read

Old Habits Die Hard, But Retailers Can No Longer Defer Their Omnichannel Strategies

10 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: