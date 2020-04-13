These Nigerian Influencers Have Caught Hollywood’s Eye

A group of Nigerian kids are proving that when it comes to getting creative, less can sometimes be more. The Ikorodu Bois — brothers Muiz Sanni, 15, Malik Sanni, 10, and their 13-year-old cousin Fawas Aina — have become Instagram sensations by using everyday household items to recreate multimillion-dollar music videos and Hollywood movie trailers, shot by shot. Muiz and Malik’s big brother, 23-year-old Babatunde Sanni, edits the videos and manages the trio. He is responsible for turning something that started as a bit of fun into what the boys hope will be careers in the entertainment industry. Back in 2017, he decided the boys’ handiwork deserved to be shared with the world, and so the Ikorodu Bois Instagram page was born. The Ikorodu Bois’ ingenious productions take anywhere from 90 minutes to several weeks to shoot. In place of luxury cars and basketball hoops, their props are mops, pots, wheelbarrows and bins. They only ever spend money on props that can be reused for multiple shoots. If they need extras, they enlist the help of other family members and neighbors, Sanni says.

SOURCE: CNN

Share it!