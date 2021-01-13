Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

This Observatory in Cape Town has Shaped How We Look at the Stars

1 hour ago 1 min read

The South African Astronomical Observatory in Cape Town is the oldest permanent observatory in the southern hemisphere: it turned 200 in 2020. The Royal Observatory, Cape Town of Good Hope (today the South African Astronomical Observatory) was established in 1820. It became – and remained for 150 years – the most important source of star positions in the southern hemisphere sky. This was in terms of both accuracy and the number of measurements made. In the years that followed its foundation, the observatory’s laborious work led to important scientific discoveries. Cape astronomers were responsible for, among other things, the first measurement of the distance to a star; the first photographic sky survey and the accurate measurement of the distance to the sun. They were at the forefront of developments in stellar spectroscopy.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Rare Pictures from Western Sahara

1 hour ago
1 min read

Stand Out in Liberia’s Traffic Jams

1 hour ago
1 min read

Nigeria Launches a Human Rights Hub

1 hour ago
1 min read

Search for Top Senegalese Student Continues

1 hour ago
1 min read

Major Scientific Discovery in Guinea

1 hour ago
1 min read

Addis Kills Some of the Masterminds Behind the Tigray Resistance

1 hour ago
1 min read

Mozambican Army Wins the Battle, But the War isn’t Over

1 hour ago
1 min read

Africa Buys 300m Vaccines to Fight Pandemic

1 hour ago
1 min read

#WeAreRemovingADictator Trends ahead of Uganda Election

1 hour ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Rare Pictures from Western Sahara

1 hour ago
1 min read

Stand Out in Liberia’s Traffic Jams

1 hour ago
1 min read

This Observatory in Cape Town has Shaped How We Look at the Stars

1 hour ago
1 min read

Nigeria Launches a Human Rights Hub

1 hour ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: