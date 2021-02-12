Africa.com

Three East African Cities You Need To Visit

1 hour ago 2 min read

East Africa is arguably the most beautiful region in Africa. Mesmerzing beaches, verdant forests and some of the most unique wildlife experiences make it a special place. Here are three cities in East Africa you need to check out:

Zanzibar, Tanzania

Zanzibar is known the world over for being a holidaymaker’s dream location. The semi-autonomous  archipelago of Zanzibar is known for its stunning beaches, world-class resorts and unique aquatic life. It is also home to the Zanzibar red colobus (Procolobus kirkii), one of Africa’s rarest primates.

Nairobi, Kenya

There’s plenty to discover in Nairobi. The capital of Kenya, this is the financial hub and also the largest city in all of East Africa. Well-known for its diverse wildlife offering, Nairobi is a gateway to Kenya’s extraordinary array of game reserves. Nairobi National Park, which is known for breeding endangered black rhinos, is one the most popular stops for tourists.

Port Louis, Mauritius

Port Louis is the capital city of Mauritius and the cultural hub of the region. Old, classical buildings can be found all over the city. There’s also a host of excellent museums, including the Blue Penny Museum, which is dedicated to the history and art of the island. Of course, we can’t forget the glorious beaches and lush forests that surround this city.

Source: IOL

