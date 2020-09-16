Thundering Explosions Boom across Libyan Landscapes

Share it!

The detonation operation this time, is being carried out with the use of a bomb disposal robot to ensure that the mines get cleared both safely and efficiently. Ahmed Al-Hadi Bayou, Brigadier General; shares his insight, “With these mines, the best way is to use the automated robot in the process of withdrawing these mines from their whereabouts and placing them in other places to detonate them when they are adjacent to buildings.” These mines have killed or wounded more than 100 people to date, including many civilians, south of Libya’s capital following deadly combat between rival forces.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS