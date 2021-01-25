Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Tigray’s Rich Heritage is ‘Highly Endangered’, Experts Warn

37 seconds ago 1 min read

It has been hidden from view for thousands of years, and its whereabouts never proved. But if the Ark of the Covenant indeed rests in a chapel in northern Ethiopia, this extraordinary religious treasure could be at grave risk from fighting in the area. International experts have raised the alarm over the security of the ark and other religious and cultural artefacts as a result of escalating conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. The Church of Our Lady Mary of Zion, which reputedly houses the ark – a casket of gilded wood containing stone tablets inscribed with the Ten Commandments, according to the Bible – was the scene of a recent massacre of 750 people, reports filtering out of the country say. Among those voicing concern are academics from the Hiob Ludolf Centre for Ethiopian and Eritrean Studies at Hamburg University, who warn that Tigray’s rich cultural heritage is “highly endangered”. In an appeal, they say reports suggest “hostilities are taking place in close proximity to renowned cultural sites”. They add: “There are reports of looting of manuscripts from Tigrayan churches and monasteries, and warnings that they will … be taken out of Ethiopia to be sold at antiquities markets in other countries.”

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

Tropical Storm Leaves Destruction as it Moves through Southern Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Reopens its Borders and Drops Quarantine Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers

2 days ago
1 min read

The Usual Buzz of Cape Town is Now a Lull

2 days ago
1 min read

What Africans Want from their Passports

2 days ago
1 min read

The Tantalizing Tastes of Tanzania

2 days ago
1 min read

Bringing Back a Piece of Your African Adventure Back Home

2 days ago
2 min read

Tik Tok is Flipping Out for Fufu. How a West African Staple Went Viral

2 days ago
1 min read

‘Lakutshon Ilanga’: A Tribute to Africa, Mothers and Everyday Heroes

2 days ago
1 min read

V&A to Host African Fashion Exhibition in 2022

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tigray’s Rich Heritage is ‘Highly Endangered’, Experts Warn

39 seconds ago
1 min read

Tropical Storm Leaves Destruction as it Moves through Southern Africa

3 mins ago
10 min read

7 Leading Real Estate Companies in South Africa

11 hours ago
4 min read

Africa’s Free Trade Area Opens For Business

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: