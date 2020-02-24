Mon. Feb 24th, 2020

Togo Opts to Keep it in the Family

Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbé has won re-election, according to preliminary results from the electoral commission. The electoral commission said that Mr Gnassingbé had received 72% of the vote, compared with about 18% for Mr Kodjo. The final results are expected to be announced by the Supreme Court this week. Mr Gnassingbé has led Togo’s population of eight million people since taking over following the death of his father Gnassingbé Eyadema, who ruled for 38 years. However, opposition leader Agbéyomé Kodjo has accused the authorities of widespread fraud. Mr Gnassingbé faced six rivals for the position of president. Constitutional changes were approved last year allowing him to seek re-election and potentially stay in office until 2030 – an issue which sparked huge protests in 2017-18.

SOURCE: BBC

