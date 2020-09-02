Togolese Transport Firm Switches Up

West African startup Gozem, which started out in the ride-hailing business but has been adding product lines, has transitioned into an African “super app” with the rollout of a new interface. Launched in Togo in November of 2018 on the back of raising US$900,000 in funding, ride-hailing app Gozem swiftly expanded to Benin and added to its transport offering with auto-rickshaws. In July, the startup launched e-commerce delivery services in Lome and Cotonou, allowing users to order items via the app and have them delivered to their doorsteps, as it began the process of becoming an all-inclusive “super app”. West African startup Gozem, which started out in the ride-hailing business but has been adding product lines, has transitioned into an African “super app” with the rollout of a new interface. Launched in Togo in November of 2018 on the back of raising US$900,000 in funding, ride-hailing app Gozem swiftly expanded to Benin and added to its transport offering with auto-rickshaws. In July, the startup launched e-commerce delivery services in Lome and Cotonou, allowing users to order items via the app and have them delivered to their doorsteps, as it began the process of becoming an all-inclusive “super app”.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA
