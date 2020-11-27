Top Travel Blogger Takes On The Cape’s West Coast “Hidden Gems” In New MTV Base Show

Episode one of the Viacom CBS limited series lifestyle show, makes its highly anticipated debut on MTV Base this Friday, 27th November. The unique short-format show is a journey to discover SA’s best-kept getaway destination, Yzerfontein on the Cape West Coast, with the premiere episode featuring travel blogger Farirai Sanyika (Gophari) and friends.

It’s a new way for South Africans to see what local travel looks like for the summer of 2020 and the first installment had Farirai joined by fellow travel content creators Armando Barbosa, Iana Strydom and Tebogo Pin-Pin. Hosted by Corona, the weekend away was a complete mix of activities, relaxation and great food along with a live performance by top SA performer Mathew Mole.

The weekend experience kicked off with scenic road trip up the coast from Camps Bay to the white sands of Yzerfontein, in two retro kombis. It was the beginning of an outdoor stay that saw the travelers fill their trip with nature-filled beach walks, a lesson on learning how to tie-dye clothes (a huge 2021 fashion trend) and an exhilarating kayaking trip in the West Coast National Park.

Plugging into the local culture, the voyagers visited nearby Paternoster and immersed themselves in the history and heritage of its people. It was a deep dive into local cuisine with tastings of home-made bread, jam and snoek and cray fish curry, set to local fisherman’s tales.

Back at the beach house, a glorious ocean sunset signaled drinks and cocktails on the deck. The weekend away culminated with a “Paella Dinner experience” by Private Chef Gerda (from Gerda’s Table), a spirited drumming circle and a live performance by artist Mathew Mole.

“South Africans are so blessed with scenic landscapes and so much activity available right on our doorstep. Yzerfontein proved to be a magical place from the sheer beauty of the coast to the pristine beaches and the wonderful locals. After being in lockdown, I really hope South Africans get inspired to go out and connect with friends and family and enjoy the gift of our beautiful outdoors,” said Farirai Sanyika.

Weekends Away is a four-part episodic show with a variety of SA’s brightest travel bloggers & personalities, discovering Yzerfontein’s many best kept secrets. Next week Twiggy Moli has her turn of adventure, day trips and incredible surprises, followed by weekend three with Thabang Molaba (of Netflix’s Blood & Water) chasing sunsets and the grand finale with Amanda du-Pont having the best weekend away ever.

