Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Trash Gets an Environmentally Friendly Twist

56 mins ago 1 min read

Olamide Ayeni-Babajide, the founder of Pearl Recycling, says that the idea of wall decor made from corn husk is largely considered unusual. This is because it is treated as waste in some parts of the world. But having discovered that using it as an alternative was better for the environment, Olamide became inspired to devise even more ways of securing a climate friendly future. “Once I figures this out, it propelled the creative side of me to start thinking of how waste can be reused creatively in order to reduce the amount of waste that ends on dumpsites and also create an alternative source of income,” she told Ventures Africa. Pearl Recycling is a green innovation social enterprise whose aim is to create job opportunities through the creative reuse of solid waste. With a focus on the production of sustainable eco-friendly furniture and decor made from waste, the brand has trained and empowered 9800 people, sensitized 3 million people, saved 2000 tonnes of solid waste, and donated 418 chairs to schools. The company basically works towards reducing the effect of climate change on our day-to-day lives, adding a visible impact on the people in their environment.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Sudan Celebrates Economic Milestone

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Tech Hub to Collaborate on African Inventions

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Different Voices of Tunisia’s Protests

5 hours ago
1 min read

Rwanda’s Potential Spark for an E-waste Movement across East Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Wildlife Pushed Aside for Avos

5 hours ago
1 min read

Catholic Church Mourns Scores of Covid Deaths in Tanzania

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Green Town where Social Enterprises Responsibly Harness the Shea Tree

5 hours ago
1 min read

Officials Bust Ring with Fake Vaccines

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Streets of Cape Verde Tell a Story

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Trash Gets an Environmentally Friendly Twist

56 mins ago
1 min read

Sudan Celebrates Economic Milestone

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Tech Hub to Collaborate on African Inventions

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Different Voices of Tunisia’s Protests

5 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: