Sat. Jul 18th, 2020

Travel Update from Kenya

Kenya announced that local air travel will resume operations from 15 July 2020 and that international travel will resume from 1 August 2020. Kenya’s Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has implemented a reduction in park entry fees from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021. Visitors arriving in Kenya must provide negative COVID-19 certificates of not more than 14 days old, before entry to the country or access to any tourist facility is allowed. It’s recommended that a COVID-19 test is taken as near as possible to the departure date from the country of origin in order for the certificate to be valid throughout the duration of the stay in Kenya. If visitors are staying longer than 14 days, private testing at a private laboratory in a major hub can be arranged. All travellers (foreigners and returning residents) entering or leaving Kenya will be subjected to screenings for COVID-19. There is no mandatory quarantine when entering Kenya.
 

SOURCE: GO2AFRICA

