Traveling Overland to Morocco from England with Barely $100

“Morocco was exciting though. It was still some years away from the mass tourism that has helped transform it into a modern destination. Its cities were riddled with dark alleyways. Its marketplaces were alive with haggling. There was a whiff of danger which I realized I liked. Nowadays Morocco has fast and efficient intercity trains, but in 1995, they were old, slow and charming — not including the toilets. Stations were filled with a hustle of vendors offering food and mint tea. Between stops, hot air blew through the open windows. Last stop for me was Mount Toubkal, Morocco’s highest peak. With the Atlas Mountains blocking the way to the Sahara, someone had suggested that there might be a view of the desert from somewhere near the top.”

SOURCE: CNN

