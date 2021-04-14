Africa.com

Truckers Return to Work Despite Boko Haram Threat

Security guards check vehicles leaving Nigeria for Cameroon at a checkpoint border between Cameroon and Nigeria, in Mfum, in Cross Rivers State, southeast Nigeria, on February 1, 2018. - The UN refugee agency on February 1, 2018 criticised Nigeria for breaching international agreements after the leader of a Cameroonian anglophone separatist movement and his supporters were extradited at Yaounde's request. Cameroon's government is fighting an insurgency by a group demanding a separate state for two regions that are home to most of the country's anglophones, who account for about a fifth of the population. Thousands of Cameroonians fled to the remote border region with Nigeria to escape from the violences in English-speaking southwest Cameroon. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

Officials in Cameroon and Nigeria say economic activity has gradually resumed along their border, despite the continued presence of the terrorist group Boko Haram.  Markets have re-opened and border merchants say traveling near the border is safer thanks to a heavy presence of troops. Gasoline seller Oumarou Fouman, 40, said life is gradually returning to the town of Amchide on Cameroon’s northern border with Nigeria. He said many merchants have been crossing into Cameroon from Nigeria with electronic appliances, auto parts and food to sell. Rights groups are also concerned about the safety of civilians on the Cameroon Nigeria border. Illaria Allegrozi is senior central African researcher for Human Rights Watch. She said there has been a resurgence of Boko Haram atrocities in the region with serious consequences for civilians.

