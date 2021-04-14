Truckers Return to Work Despite Boko Haram Threat

Officials in Cameroon and Nigeria say economic activity has gradually resumed along their border, despite the continued presence of the terrorist group Boko Haram. Markets have re-opened and border merchants say traveling near the border is safer thanks to a heavy presence of troops. Gasoline seller Oumarou Fouman, 40, said life is gradually returning to the town of Amchide on Cameroon’s northern border with Nigeria. He said many merchants have been crossing into Cameroon from Nigeria with electronic appliances, auto parts and food to sell. Rights groups are also concerned about the safety of civilians on the Cameroon Nigeria border. Illaria Allegrozi is senior central African researcher for Human Rights Watch. She said there has been a resurgence of Boko Haram atrocities in the region with serious consequences for civilians.

SOURCE: VOA

