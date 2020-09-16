Two Entrepreneurs Fill Africa’s Gap in Enterprise Software

Share it!

DusuPay, which provides infrastructure that allows global businesses to make and accept mobile payments across Africa, averages US$150,000 in monthly revenue. The startup, which took part in the first Startupbootcamp AfriTech programme in Cape Town back in 2017, is currently solidifying its presence by sponsoring local sports teams across Africa, but Ntende Kenneth and John Kigony have also started a second project. MonkeyPesa is an enterprise company that intends to provide a range of software to help manage all aspects of business. Its management software is already live, though it is also building solutions for areas such as sales, marketing and HR. Kenneth told Disrupt Africa the model was US company Zoho, in that it provides an integrated solution users can run their whole business on, and that MonkeyPesa. “The same old players including SAP and Microsoft are the ones serving the market, but their pricing isn’t favourable, especially for startups and SMEs,” he said. The bootstrapped MonkeyPesa has already signed up over 1,000 enterprises for its management software, which it sells using a software as a service (SaaS) model.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA