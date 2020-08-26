Ugandan Scientists Create a Bespoke Air Quality Measuring Device

Kampala, like many other cities in sub-Saharan Africa, has a critical data gap on the scale and magnitude of air pollution. Kampala is Uganda’s political capital and financial district contributing to over 30% of Uganda’s GDP. The city hosts more than 32% of the country’s manufacturing facilities and so industrial emissions from activity – such as metal processing, furniture, textiles and plastics – will contribute a significant amount of pollution to the air. Engineer Bainomugisha – along with other scientists at AirQo, Makerere University – has developed a machine that monitors air quality. The locally developed system has been designed and optimised to help African cities – with limited resources and poor infrastructure – to measure and track air pollution trends. AirQo devices primarily measure particulate matter – a mixture of solid particles in the air – which can have adverse effects on our health when we inhale them. The devices continuously take samples of air from a location and use a light scattering method to quantify the concentration of particulate matter. These measurements are transmitted, in near real-time, to the cloud-based AirQo to predict local pollution. The devices are locally designed to withstand the environmental conditions of many African cities, such as dust and extreme weather. They also include a wide range of data transmission and power options so they can operate in areas where there is limited access to power or poor internet connectivity.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
More Articles
Wild Foraging is Back in Fashion with a Growing Number of Wild Food Innovators in the Cape
Competition Leaves Bad Smell for Egyptian Farmers
Research on How Students Have Coped with Online Learning in Nigeria
Heads to Roll After Rats at Zambian Hospital Go Viral
Sudan’s Heritage Sites Destroyed by Diggers
Can this New Group of Leaders Take Tunisia Forward?
Japanese Ship Now Lies at the Bottom of Mauritian Waters
How Covid -19 Changed Nigeria’s Booming Female Beauty Industry
Shifting the Goal Posts in Mali’s Power Crisis