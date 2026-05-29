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US Travelers Dominate African Safari Market

African Safari Market

American travelers now account for nearly half of all bookings at Asilia Africa, firmly establishing the US as the largest source market for African safaris. New three-year data (2023/24–2025/26) from the luxury operator shows the UK following at just 9 percent, with the top five markets—US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Germany—collectively representing over two-thirds of total bed nights.

Guests are also staying longer and venturing deeper into the wilderness. Average stay duration increased to 2.8 nights in 2025/26, up from 2.7 nights in the prior two years. Remote Serengeti camps are seeing the longest visits, with Namiri Plains averaging 3.5 nights—a 0.7-night increase year-over-year and the highest across Asilia’s portfolio.

“As a camp in a remote part of the Serengeti, Namiri Plains remains central to its protection,” said Monika Iuel, Head of Commercial. “Its exceptional big cat sightings make it one of the most distinctive safari experiences in the region. Through our All Asilia product, guests are choosing to stay longer, allowing for a deeper connection to both the landscape and its wildlife.”

Activity bookings surged alongside longer stays. Guest participation in experiences grew 59 percent year-over-year, followed by another 38 percent the next year, with demand concentrating around curated safari, cultural, and conservation-oriented activities.

While the US continues to dominate, emerging markets showed notable growth: Mexico more than tripled, China grew sixfold then added another 50 percent, Italy posted triple-digit gains from a small base, and Australia increased 32 percent overall. Traditional European markets including Switzerland, France, Norway, Austria, and Belgium remained stable.

This article was sourced from Africa Tourism Association.

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