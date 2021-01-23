Africa.com

V&A to Host African Fashion Exhibition in 2022

London’s Victoria & Albert Museum is planning a blockbuster exhibition in 2022 devoted to contemporary African fashion. Displayed along with textiles and photographs from the museum’s collection will be approximately 250 pieces ranging from the mid-20th century to the present, each of which are meant to illustrate the significance of fashion to African culture. Africa Fashion will explore how fashion is an integral part of African culture historically, also looking at the work of contemporary designers, stylists and photographers working in the continent today and the impact that this new wave of creatives are having globally. The V&A will highlight the work of Shade Thomas-Fahm, Chris Seydou, Kofi Ansah and Alphadi, whom represent “the first generation of African designers to gain attention throughout the continent and globally”. The museum is asking the public to submit any personal accounts from anyone who has worn pieces by the names listed above.              

SOURCE: HARPER’S BAZAAR

